Norma Jean Petit, 88, of Candia, died peacefully and comfortably on August 23, 2019, at Elliot Hospital.
Born in Jackson, Mich., on August 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Norman B. and Grace Marie (Rood) Long.
Norma worked for New Hampshire College for 30 years. She lived in many places, including Germany. She enjoyed knitting and had a love for animals, especially her cat Maggie. Norma loved New Hampshire and living in Candia. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Norma is survived by her son, Tracy S. Petit and his wife, Michele, of Paradise, Calif., and grandson, Ryan S. Petit of Paradise, Calif.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours or services.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2019