Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma R. (MacKinnon) Donovan. View Sign





Norma grew up in Rumford, ME and graduated from Stephens High School, Class of 1957. She completed a nursing program from the Malden School of Nursing which led into her career as a registered nurse. Norma had resided the last 6 years in Epping, NH so she could be close to her family. The years she enjoyed most in her life were those as a grandmother, cherishing the times she spent with her grandchildren. Norma loved being at the family camp in Limerick, ME where so many wonderful memories were made. She had an infectious personality that drew people to her and made it easy for her to make friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and many dear friends too numerous to mention.



Norma was a Communicant of St. Joseph Church in Epping.



In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Ben Perez, brother and sister-in-law, Herbert and Carol MacKinnon, and a brother-in-law, Henry Desroches.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Ed Murphy of Stratham, NH, her cherished grandchildren Caitlin Murphy and EJ Murphy, sister, Beverly Desroches, brother and sister-in-law, John and Pauline MacKinnon, and several nieces and nephews.



A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 PM at St. Joseph Church, Epping, NH.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the church.



The family has requested no flowers. Norma spent much of her time doing charitable work with her friend Carol, helping those in need locally. If you would like to remember Norma, you may send a contribution to the Brewitt Funeral Home in her name which will be used to continue the wonderful work she and Carol have been doing.



For more information, please visit

Norma R. Donovan, 79, died February 22, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital after a short illness. She was born July 18, 1939 in Rumford, ME., daughter of the late Everett MacKinnon and Thelma (Roberts) MacKinnon.Norma grew up in Rumford, ME and graduated from Stephens High School, Class of 1957. She completed a nursing program from the Malden School of Nursing which led into her career as a registered nurse. Norma had resided the last 6 years in Epping, NH so she could be close to her family. The years she enjoyed most in her life were those as a grandmother, cherishing the times she spent with her grandchildren. Norma loved being at the family camp in Limerick, ME where so many wonderful memories were made. She had an infectious personality that drew people to her and made it easy for her to make friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and many dear friends too numerous to mention.Norma was a Communicant of St. Joseph Church in Epping.In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Ben Perez, brother and sister-in-law, Herbert and Carol MacKinnon, and a brother-in-law, Henry Desroches.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Ed Murphy of Stratham, NH, her cherished grandchildren Caitlin Murphy and EJ Murphy, sister, Beverly Desroches, brother and sister-in-law, John and Pauline MacKinnon, and several nieces and nephews.A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 PM at St. Joseph Church, Epping, NH.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the church.The family has requested no flowers. Norma spent much of her time doing charitable work with her friend Carol, helping those in need locally. If you would like to remember Norma, you may send a contribution to the Brewitt Funeral Home in her name which will be used to continue the wonderful work she and Carol have been doing.For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Brewitt Funeral Home

8 Pleasant Street

Epping , NH 03042

(603) 679-5391 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close