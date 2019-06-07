Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma W. Moskey. View Sign Service Information Elmwood Community Church 26 Newington Rd West Hartford, CT 06110 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Elmwood Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - Norma W. Moskey peacefully entered into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on Jan. 18, 1922, she was the daughter of Emil E. Winkler and Helen Cheney Winkler.



She graduated from Manchester High School West.



In 1939, at age 17, she became one of the first female licensed amateur radio operators in New Hampshire. Her call letters were W1MUW.



Norma worked as secretary to the general manager of the Public Service Co. of New Hampshire.



In 1942, she married Joseph A. Moskey of Hartford. They raised three children in West Hartford. Norma was later employed by the West Hartford public schools in the food service office for 28 years.



She was a lifelong, faithful member of the Elmwood Community Church and a devoted volunteer for more than 30 years at Avery Heights, the senior residential community where she lived for the past seven years.



In her senior years, Norma was an avid world traveler, having taken 32 Elder Hostel trips and 13 Grand Circle/OAT trips. She was especially fond of European river cruises and western dude ranch vacations with her family. Her favorite destination was Africa where she enjoyed five safaris.



Norma was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Joseph.



Family members include two daughters, Joanne (Skip) and Susan (Carmelo); a son, Carl (Debbie); a granddaughter, Julia; and nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the care team at Avery Heights Noble One for their loving, compassionate care of Norma, as well as the many friends and staff who faithfully and lovingly supported Norma during her illness.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is Monday, June 10, at 11 a.m. in Elmwood Community Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elmwood Community Church, 26 Newington Road, West Hartford, Conn. 06110 or The Avery Heights Auxiliary, 550 Avery Heights, Hartford, Conn. 06106.



Online condolences may be made at

