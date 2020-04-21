Norman E. Eames (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Obituary
Norman E. "Pete" Eames, 79, of Errol, NH died on April 17, 2020. He was born in Stewartstown, NH on March 21, 1941 the son of the Everett R. and Mona E. (Bennett) Eames and was a lifelong resident of Errol, NH. He was employed by his father at Eames Garage for many years. Pete was a volunteer firefighter and formerly had served as Chief of the Errol Fire Department. He had served on the Errol School Board and was a very civic minded man.

Family include his daughter Elizabeth Host and her husband Brad of Berlin; a son Ethan Eames of Errol; a sister Elsie Hall of Errol; a brother Carleton Eames of Errol; a daughter-in-law Claudette Eames of Milan; his companion of several years Gloria Coffin of Errol; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date at a time to be announced. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
