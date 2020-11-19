Norman E. Wrenn III, 37, passed away from a brief illness surrounded by his family. Norman was born July 24, 1983 and grew up in Nashua and graduated from Nashua Senior High School. He attended New Hampshire Tech for HVAC having made the Dean's List each term. Norm was an Entrepreneur of many businesses including his most recent venture as President of New Lee USA Speedway in Lee, NH.
All who knew Norman remember his for his bright personality, big smile and heart of gold. He could enter any room and leave having made 5 new friends. He was a lover of life and animals. During his racing career in the New England Pro 4 Modifieds, Norman always donated his winnings to benefit Children's Charities. He started with Tyler's Racing Troops and later The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.
Norman was the whole world for Norman and Shirley. He has gained his wings and now will watch over all he loved.
He was pre-deceased by his twin brothers Norman and Roger, Grandfather Norman Wrenn, Sr.
Norman leaves behind his parents Norman and Shirley (Sprague) Wrenn, Jr. of Amherst, Grandparents Roger and Louis (Perry) Boucher of Nashua, Patricia (Martin) Wrenn, Sr. of Nashua, his dog Pandora, his cat Calypso, his longtime girlfriend Sarah Lemay of Shrewsbury and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and close friends.
**All attendees of the visitation are mandated to follow Covid-19 procedures, face coverings are MANDATORY and social distancing will be enforced.
Due to the large attendance anticipated, please proceed through the condolence line and leave the funeral home premises so parking spaces and others attending can pay their respects in a timely manner. Additional parking available at Watson Park, 447 DW Highway.**
Viewing will be held at Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, NH on Sunday November 22, 2020 with calling hours from 3 to 7pm. A private burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hudson, NH with family only. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later time.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation in Norm's honor to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp of Ashford, CT or to a Children's charity of your choice
.
To leave an online condolence please visit rivetfuneralhome.com