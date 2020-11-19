1/1
Norman E. Wrenn III
1983 - 2020
Norman E. Wrenn III, 37, passed away from a brief illness surrounded by his family. Norman was born July 24, 1983 and grew up in Nashua and graduated from Nashua Senior High School. He attended New Hampshire Tech for HVAC having made the Dean's List each term. Norm was an Entrepreneur of many businesses including his most recent venture as President of New Lee USA Speedway in Lee, NH.

All who knew Norman remember his for his bright personality, big smile and heart of gold. He could enter any room and leave having made 5 new friends. He was a lover of life and animals. During his racing career in the New England Pro 4 Modifieds, Norman always donated his winnings to benefit Children's Charities. He started with Tyler's Racing Troops and later The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

Norman was the whole world for Norman and Shirley. He has gained his wings and now will watch over all he loved.

He was pre-deceased by his twin brothers Norman and Roger, Grandfather Norman Wrenn, Sr.

Norman leaves behind his parents Norman and Shirley (Sprague) Wrenn, Jr. of Amherst, Grandparents Roger and Louis (Perry) Boucher of Nashua, Patricia (Martin) Wrenn, Sr. of Nashua, his dog Pandora, his cat Calypso, his longtime girlfriend Sarah Lemay of Shrewsbury and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and close friends.

**All attendees of the visitation are mandated to follow Covid-19 procedures, face coverings are MANDATORY and social distancing will be enforced.

Due to the large attendance anticipated, please proceed through the condolence line and leave the funeral home premises so parking spaces and others attending can pay their respects in a timely manner. Additional parking available at Watson Park, 447 DW Highway.**

Viewing will be held at Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, NH on Sunday November 22, 2020 with calling hours from 3 to 7pm. A private burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hudson, NH with family only. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later time.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation in Norm's honor to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp of Ashford, CT or to a Children's charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

November 18, 2020
Our hearts go out to all family and friends during this sorrowful time RIP NORMAN THE THIRD❤
Gary + Rhonda Spaulding
Friend
November 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Barb Binns
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Rest In Peace lil Norm
Kelley Arnold
November 18, 2020
Norman, Shirley and Sarah,
May all the sweet memories we have of Little Norman bring us solace during this time. I will cherish all the great memories I had with Little Norman. I Love you
Rest In Peace Bud
Jessie Arnold
Family
November 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patricia Lacombe
Family
November 18, 2020
May God gentally hold the hearts of all family and friends in this sorrowful time and bring our loved one to a happier place where we can join him again one day. RIP Norman the Third.
Kim Wrenn
Family
November 18, 2020
My heart goes out to the wrenn family and friends
Donna Brunelle
Friend
November 18, 2020
Linda and I want to pass our condolences to you during this time. We know how much Norm meant to you and he will be missed by many.
Stan Mertz
Friend
November 18, 2020
Sorry for your family's loss, Short time I have known him. He was a great guy. Always a smile. Always trying to help others.
Jim Thomas
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
Our thoughts are prayers are with you and your family
Nancy & Gary Lamb
Friend
November 18, 2020
RIP Young Man
Jeanne Vitiello
Friend
November 18, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Norman's passing. Our hearts go out to Sarah and Norman's family
Pat Ricciardi
Friend
November 18, 2020
Norm, Shirley & Sarah we are saddened to hear of your sudden loss. Our thoughts are with you during this most difficult time.
Ron & Debbie Halvorsen
Debbie Halvorsen
Friend
November 18, 2020
Norman and Shirley,
Words can not express the sorrow. I honestly feel there is not word to describe this tragedy. May you find comfort and peace in knowing Little Norman is in the arms of our Lord. God Bless you both and your family...
Gail Chalmers
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
November 18, 2020
I am so lost for words. Pam and my hearts go out to Norman and Shirley and family. Know your always in our thoughts and prayers
BRUCE DOUCETTE
Friend
