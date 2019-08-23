Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Eliot Hall. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Church of Nashua, UCC One Concord Street Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Eliot Hall, 71, a native and lifelong resident of Nashua, Nashua Funeral Director and former owner of Davis Funeral Home, died at his home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Bladder Cancer.



He was born in Nashua on February 11, 1948, a son of the late Earl Norris and Lillian



Pilsbery (Sherwin) Hall. Norman was the husband of Kathy J. (Holsten) Hall of Nashua and the widower of Virginia Mary (Shea) Hall.



He was educated in Nashua and was a graduate of Nashua High School, Class of 1966.



Norman was also a graduate of the New England Institute of Anatomy, Sanitary Science, Embalming and Funeral Directing in Boston, Class of 1967. As well, he was a graduate of the United States



Norman served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era and was stationed at Fort



McClellan, Alabama before being assigned to the United States Army Mortuary, DaNang South



Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1972, with the rank of Specialist 4. Norman was awarded



the Army Commendation Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal



and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.



Upon completion of his military duties, Norman relocated back to Nashua, and began working



for Davis Funeral Home in 1972, and became licensed as a Funeral Director in 1977, and



purchased the funeral home in 1987. Professionally, Norman was a member and Past



President of the New Hampshire Funeral Directors Association, and was a member of the



National Funeral Directors Association and at one time proudly served on the NFDA Policy



Board representing New Hampshire. He was a member of the Selected Independent Funeral



Homes and the Cremation Association of North America.



Norman held membership in the Odd Fellows and was a Past Noble Grand as well as the



Organizations associated bodies, Masonic Fraternity, Scottish Rite bodies, York Rite bodies,



and Bektash Shriners, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is a life member



of the Nashua Historical Society. At one time, Norman was a member of the Grange and was a



Past Master.



Norman has made many cherished connections in his life as a lifetime Nashua resident. He was a proud participant and enjoyed many aspects of Nashua, especially parades and the Holiday stroll. Many people have shared stories about his ability to serve and support the families of Nashua for most of his life. In his personal and professional life, he was known as a storyteller, a compassionate comforter, and a thoughtful listener to all of life experiences. Through his many travels all over the US, his favorites to national parks and monuments, he added many prized items to his collections of pewter and Disney memorabilia. Norman loved to watch his grandchildren shine and shared pride over their accomplishments, and always laughed along with their funny antics to amuse him.



In addition to his first wife Mary, he was predeceased by a sister, Barbara A. Ford and



his brother, Warren V. Hall as well as his uncle, Whitford R. Hall who recently passed.



Survivors include his wife, Kathy J. (Holsten) Hall of Nashua; his son, Andrew R. Hall of



Nashua; his daughter, Heather M. Blondin and her husband Michael of Nashua; Kathy's daughters,



Christine Lightsey and her husband Dewitt of Tilton, NH, and Kimberly Theriault and her husband Andrew of Merrimack; Nine grandchildren, US Army Private Austin R. Hall, Abigail Chase Hall, Emily Maura Blondin, Lucas Eliot Blondin, Hope Mary Blondin, Jackson David Theriault, Madison Ava Theriault, Colin David Stark Lightsey and Charlotte Grace Lightsey; three sisters, Priscilla J. Briand of Spring Hill, Fl, Phyllis R. Britton of Nashua and Beverly A. Conery of Ft. Myers, Fl; a brother-in-law, Ralph H. Ford of Bristol; numerous nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Â¬Â¬on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3 to 7 pm at The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street, Nashua. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at the First Church of Nashua, UCC, One Concord Street, Nashua. Relative and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, Nashua. Donations made be made in Norman's loving memory to The First Church, Nashua UCC, Ministers Discretionary Fund, One Concord Street, Nashua, NH 03064 or Children's Hospital at Dartmouth- Hitchcock (CHaD), One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756,







