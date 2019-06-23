Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Pius X Church 575 Candia Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norman (Norm) J. Gregoire, 72, of Manchester, died peacefully at home June 20, 2019, his wife and loving family by his side after a period of declining health.



He was born in Manchester on April 3, 1947, to the late Pauline (Dumont) and Camille Gregoire. He was a lifelong resident.



Norm was married for 52 years to the love of his life and high school sweetheart Susan Zyla Gregoire. Together they raised three children, Karen (Steven) Lachance, Kevin (Tammy) Gregoire and Kelley (Michael) Tambouris. They had six grandchildren, Jessica, Taylor, Molly, Emily, Abbie, Tyler; and two great-granddaughters, Madison and Millie.



Norm graduated from Memorial High School in 1965 and went on to work in the field of HVAC for 38 years. Once retired, he took up woodworking as a hobby, made beautiful furniture for his family and friends, loved to travel, and was an avid New England Patriots fan.



He leaves behind a sister, Joanne (Tom) Niedzwiecki and a brother, Attorney Daniel (Ellen) Gregoire.



SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated June 25 at noon at St. Pius X Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.



Norm gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife and family. They were a great source of joy to him. His memory will always hold a place in the history of this family. He will be dearly missed.



Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Norm's online tribute, to send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit



Norman (Norm) J. Gregoire, 72, of Manchester, died peacefully at home June 20, 2019, his wife and loving family by his side after a period of declining health.He was born in Manchester on April 3, 1947, to the late Pauline (Dumont) and Camille Gregoire. He was a lifelong resident.Norm was married for 52 years to the love of his life and high school sweetheart Susan Zyla Gregoire. Together they raised three children, Karen (Steven) Lachance, Kevin (Tammy) Gregoire and Kelley (Michael) Tambouris. They had six grandchildren, Jessica, Taylor, Molly, Emily, Abbie, Tyler; and two great-granddaughters, Madison and Millie.Norm graduated from Memorial High School in 1965 and went on to work in the field of HVAC for 38 years. Once retired, he took up woodworking as a hobby, made beautiful furniture for his family and friends, loved to travel, and was an avid New England Patriots fan.He leaves behind a sister, Joanne (Tom) Niedzwiecki and a brother, Attorney Daniel (Ellen) Gregoire.SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated June 25 at noon at St. Pius X Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.Norm gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife and family. They were a great source of joy to him. His memory will always hold a place in the history of this family. He will be dearly missed.Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Norm's online tribute, to send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close