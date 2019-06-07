DOVER - Norman Langlois, 92, of Watson Road, died peacefully on June 5, 2019, in Watson Fields where he had lived for the past three years.
Born in Dover on Nov.15, 1926, he was the son of Albert and Delia Langlois.
Norman was predeceased by his parents; his beloved brother, Gerard "Gerry" Langlois; and his granddaughter, Mary Megan Hendrickx.
Family members include his partner of more than 50 years, Sharolyn Cota; his son, John Langlois and his wife Barbie Langlois; his daughter, Donna Demers and her husband, Michael; a granddaughter, Laurie Paquette; his sister-in-law, Leona Payeur; his nieces, Cheryl Belanger, Laurie Deperno and Charleen Barlow; a nephew, Richard Langlois; and Sharolyn's nieces and nephews who were also important to Norman, Marc, Suzanne, Nicholas, Taylor and SarahJo.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. in Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road, Route 108, Newmarket.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary Church, Newmarket. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to help continue Norman's legacy of helping others. Checks may be sent to the Empire Beauty School Scholarship Fund, 1 N. Main St., Suite 208, Rochester, N.H. 03867.
Published in Union Leader on June 7, 2019