Norman R. Dupont (1939 - 2019)
  • "Norman was a kind man . He loved decorating for the..."
    - Mike Watts
  • "Kevin, Brent & Wendy, Our thoughts are with you all at..."
    - George & Terry Hadley
  • "Aline, We are so sorry for the loss of your dear twin..."
    - George & Terry Hadley
  • "My sweet Norm, You have always been such a huge part of my..."
    - Lisa Pettigrew-Gonzalez
  • "Norman Thank you for your hug and kiss on Friday Oct 18th...."
    - Marilyn Pettigrew
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church
Belmont Street
Manchester, NH
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Boscawen, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Norman R. Dupont, 80, of Manchester, NH, died October 20, 2019, after a sudden illness.

Born in Manchester, NH, on August 14, 1939, he was the son of Leo and Yvonne (Bergeron) Dupont. Norman was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1957.

Norman served with the United States Air Force.

Until his retirement, he was employed with New England Telephone Company for thirty years.

Devoted to his faith, Norman was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, he was a member of Saint Anthony Church.

Norman was an avid New Hampshire Fisher Cats fan. He will be remembered for his spectacular holiday and Christmas display at his home that brought much joy to many. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and in his early years, was a disc jockey. His warm smile and gentlemanly like ways will be missed by all who knew him.

He was married to his wife of forty-six years, Diana Proulx. She died April 13, 2011.

Family members include two sons, Kevin M. Dupont, and Brent D. Dupont and his wife, Tania; a daughter, Wendy L. Dupont, all of Manchester; a granddaughter, Nora E. Silva-Dupont; a step-granddaughter, Katelyn St. Onge; a sister, Aline McBride of Manchester; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester, NH.

Burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2019
