Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Anthony Church Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Burial 12:30 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Norman R. Dupont, 80, of Manchester, NH, died October 20, 2019, after a sudden illness.



Born in Manchester, NH, on August 14, 1939, he was the son of Leo and Yvonne (Bergeron) Dupont. Norman was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1957.



Norman served with the United States Air Force.



Until his retirement, he was employed with New England Telephone Company for thirty years.



Devoted to his faith, Norman was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, he was a member of Saint Anthony Church.



Norman was an avid New Hampshire Fisher Cats fan. He will be remembered for his spectacular holiday and Christmas display at his home that brought much joy to many. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and in his early years, was a disc jockey. His warm smile and gentlemanly like ways will be missed by all who knew him.



He was married to his wife of forty-six years, Diana Proulx. She died April 13, 2011.



Family members include two sons, Kevin M. Dupont, and Brent D. Dupont and his wife, Tania; a daughter, Wendy L. Dupont, all of Manchester; a granddaughter, Nora E. Silva-Dupont; a step-granddaughter, Katelyn St. Onge; a sister, Aline McBride of Manchester; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH.



The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester, NH.



Burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.



For more information, visit:

MANCHESTER - Norman R. Dupont, 80, of Manchester, NH, died October 20, 2019, after a sudden illness.Born in Manchester, NH, on August 14, 1939, he was the son of Leo and Yvonne (Bergeron) Dupont. Norman was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1957.Norman served with the United States Air Force.Until his retirement, he was employed with New England Telephone Company for thirty years.Devoted to his faith, Norman was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, he was a member of Saint Anthony Church.Norman was an avid New Hampshire Fisher Cats fan. He will be remembered for his spectacular holiday and Christmas display at his home that brought much joy to many. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and in his early years, was a disc jockey. His warm smile and gentlemanly like ways will be missed by all who knew him.He was married to his wife of forty-six years, Diana Proulx. She died April 13, 2011.Family members include two sons, Kevin M. Dupont, and Brent D. Dupont and his wife, Tania; a daughter, Wendy L. Dupont, all of Manchester; a granddaughter, Nora E. Silva-Dupont; a step-granddaughter, Katelyn St. Onge; a sister, Aline McBride of Manchester; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH.The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester, NH.Burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close