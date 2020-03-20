Norman R. Mercier, 72, of Manchester passed away on Monday, March 16th at Catholic Medical Center. He was born in Manchester, NH, son of the late Raymond and Lucienne Mercier.
Norman was lifelong resident of Manchester and worked for Sanders for many years as a programmer and C&C machine operator prior to retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time on his computer, boy scouts, coaching little league, camping and especially playing cards.
Norman leaves behind his three children David Mercier of Erlanger, KY, Shellie Paola and her husband Simon of Fredericksburg, VA, Loriann Manna and her husband Robert of Sammamish, WA, two grandchildren James and Andrew Paola, a Cousin Helen Mercier of Manchester, and best friend Bill Morin of Manchester.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Internment will take place at a later time at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2020