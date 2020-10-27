Norman Roger Morrissette, 77, passed away at Elliot Hospital on October 24, 2020 following a long period of declining heath. Born in Manchester on April 27, 1943, he was son of the late Roger and Simone (Janelle) Morrissette. He shared 47 years of marriage with his wife, Margaret (Dubois) Morrissette, with whom he had two children, Marc and Amber.
Norman retired from the Hooksett Fire Department as Captain after 26 years of service. Prior to that, he worked for the New Hampshire Highway Department. When his children were younger, he was involved in scouts and Hooksett sports. He also loved NASCAR, baseball and football and made hook rugs in his spare time. He will be remembered as a kindhearted person who was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.
Norman is survived by his wife, Margaret Morrissette of Hooksett, NH; his son, Marc Morrissette and his girlfriend Kerry Soucy of Derry, NH; his daughter, Amber Upton and her husband Anthony of Hooksett, NH; his grandchildren, Colin Warren, Emily Upton and Alexander Upton; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, October 29 from 4-7pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30 at 10am at Holy Rosary Parish, 21 Main Street, Hooksett. He will be laid to rest at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to attend. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
To view Norman's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net