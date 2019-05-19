Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman E. Woods, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, with his family by his side after a battle with cancer.



He was born in Lynn, Mass., on October 2, 1943. He was the son of Norman E. Woods, Sr. and Martha (Carney) Woods.



He graduated from Lynn English High School in 1961 and graduated from Lowell Technological Institute with a BS degree in electrical engineering in 1965. He also completed the



Norm served his community in so many ways. He was an active member of professional and civic organizations, including Kiwanis, Lions, Rotary and numerous chambers of commerce.



In his personal life he enjoyed sailing and was a past Commodore of the Little Harbor Yacht Club. Norm was an active Ham Radio enthusiast (K1INX) and fire buff. He enjoyed serving multiple towns as a firefighter and EMT. Judy, his wife, and Norm loved RVing in their Class A Motorhome having toured the entire lower 48 states.



Norm was an incredible father, husband and friend to anyone he met. He enjoyed life every single day and always had an incredibly positive attitude.



Family members include his beloved wife, Judy, of 40 years; his children, Steven and Kimberly Woods, Kenneth Woods, and Todd Woods; his stepchildren David Hanlon and Cathy Hinzman, Edward and Tracey Hanlon, Carlene and Doug Stewart, and Jennifer and Dean Lambert. He had 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves the mother of his children, Linda (Woods) Orosky and his brother Paul Woods and Diane Perrault.

