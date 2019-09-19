BERLIN - Normand L. Bouchard, 92, of Berlin, died on Sept. 16, 2019.
Born in Berlin on June 17, 1927, he was the son of Lucien and Bertha (Ramsey) Bouchard.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
He worked for Crown Vantage Corp.
In addition, he was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish; a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles; Post 36, The American Legion; Golden Age Club; and the Millsfield Club.
Family members include his son, Alan Bouchard and his husband Peter King of Winthrop, Mass.; his brother, Richard Bouchard of Berlin; and his sister, Gloria Poulin of Port Orange, Fla.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne C. (Lamontagne) Bouchard; and a sister, Anita Carpenter.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. from St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in St. Kieran Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church.
Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 19, 2019