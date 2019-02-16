Normand R. Pinard, 83, of Goffstown died February 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pembroke on February 25, 1935, he was the son of Robert and Aurore (Montminy) Pinard. He attended Bishop Bradley High School and earned his bachelor's degree from St. Anselm College in 1957.
After 4 years as a Guardsman, SMSgt. Pinard became a full time clerk technician for the NH Air National Guard. He worked his way up to the position of administrative technician at Headquarters, subsequently transferring to Civil Engineering in 1971 as a production control technician, a position he held until his retirement after 35 years of military service. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant.
Normand was a devoted family man who cherished time spent with his family, especially his dog Amigo.
Family members include his wife of 62 years, Lorraine B. (Geoffrion) Pinard of Goffstown; four children, Gary Pinard and wife Debbie Dionne of Hampton Beach, Donna Pinard-Cloutier and husband Daniel of Goffstown, Karen LeClerc and husband Stephan of Goffstown, Lynn Plumb and husband Gary of Goffstown; grandchildren, Lorry, Danielle, Jared, Zachary, Jessica, and Tanner; four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Adam, Gideon and Caitlyn.
There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 17th at 12 noon in the chapel at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester. Encryptment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.
Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude's Children' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2019