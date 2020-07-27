1/1
Normand U. Dupuis
1933 - 2020
Normand U. Dupuis, 87, of Manchester, NH, died, July 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on July 14, 1933, he was son of the late Phillip and Marie Ann (Archambault) Dupuis. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

During the Korean War, he served with the United States Navy aboard the USS Luiseno.

In his early years, he worked with his father in the family business, Dupuis The Movers. Afterwards, he was employed with Foster Beef Company. Until his retirement, he was a tractor-trailer driver with Willey's Express, Inc. for many years.

Norm was a communicant of Saint Catherine of Siena Church.

He was a member of the Legion of One Thousand Men of the Monastery of the Precious Blood, American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 and the Teamsters Local 633, and served as past president of the East Side Club.

Norm will be remembered for his quick wit and kind and selfless ways. His devoted and caring disposition served as an example to many. His gift of artful conversation and colorful stories touched all those who knew him. He was an avid pool player and NASCAR fan. He loved spending time on the open road. Norm will be greatly missed, but his legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.

He was married to his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Muriel R. (Shea) Dupuis. She died March 23, 2009.

Family members include two daughters, Lynne A. Ballard and her companion, John Beauparlant, of Danville, VT and Robin Dupuis and her husband, Stephen Cloutier, of Hooksett; a granddaughter, Shannon Cloutier of Nashville, TN; a brother, Bertrand Dupuis of CA; and sister, Julie Powell of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank his caregivers Terry, Nancy and Patty who made it possible for him to remain at home.

Services: Calling hours, with strict social distancing and masks, are Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Catherine of Siena Church, Manchester, NH. Social distancing with limited seating and masks will be observed.

Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032.

For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 27, 2020.
July 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of your family, especially Lynn and Robin.


Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Fondly, Ginny Incerpi
Virginia Incerpi
Friend
