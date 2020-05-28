Noureen Ann Griffin passed away at the Marliere Hospice Care Center while "snowbirding" at the family condo in New Port Richey, Fla., from a brief yet powerful battle with cancer.



She was born as the youngest child of seven to Elizabeth and John Napsey on May 23, 1949 in Windsor, Vt. She graduated from Cornish Elementary School; Stevens High School in Claremont, class of 1966; Sacred Heart Nursing School in Manchester, class of 1970; New England College in 1982 with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Psychology.



She worked as an RN for Sacred Heart, Catholic Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and retired from Elliott Health System. She spent her warm summer months in her flower gardens and at the beach, and her winter months inside coloring, painting, knitting, and reading one of her many murder mysteries.



She is survived by her loving husband, Richard "Dick" Griffin, her son, Jonathan, and wife, Jennifer Griffin, of Hooksett; her son, Steven, and wife, Erica Lilley Griffin; her brother, Dougie, and wife, Maddy Napsey, of Ascutney, Vt.; her brother, Rodney Napsey, of Windsor, Vt.; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the HPH Marliere Hospice Care Center, 6801 Rowan Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34653. Noureen's family will announce the hosting of celebrating her life in the coming months, please contact the Griffin family at noureennapsey20@gmail.com for further details.



