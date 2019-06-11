GOFFSTOWN - Odore J. "Eddie" Gelinas, 90, of Goffstown, died June 5, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 23, 1928, he was the son of Henry and Evidia (Boucher) Gelinas. He was a resident of Manchester and Hooksett before moving to Goffstown four years ago. He was educated in the local school system.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Eddie was a hard worker and was employed for many years as a parts inspector for General Electric Aircraft in Hooksett.
He was a lifetime member of Manchester VFW Post 8214 and a former member of the Knights of Columbus, Post 92.
He was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church.
Eddie enjoyed getting together with family and friends and will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Doris M. (Blanchette) Gelinas in 2010; and his sister, Rita Depelteau in 2017.
Family members include his daughters, Cheryl LaBuda and her husband Carl of Weare, and Angela Burpee and her husband Thomas of Hooksett; his three grandchildren, Chad, Eric and Dustin; his two great-grandchildren, John and Hunter; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester. A memorial service will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 11, 2019