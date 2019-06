GOFFSTOWN - Odore J. "Eddie" Gelinas, 90, of Goffstown, died June 5, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a brief illness.Born in Manchester on Dec. 23, 1928, he was the son of Henry and Evidia (Boucher) Gelinas. He was a resident of Manchester and Hooksett before moving to Goffstown four years ago. He was educated in the local school system.He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy Eddie was a hard worker and was employed for many years as a parts inspector for General Electric Aircraft in Hooksett.He was a lifetime member of Manchester VFW Post 8214 and a former member of the Knights of Columbus, Post 92.He was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church.Eddie enjoyed getting together with family and friends and will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend.He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Doris M. (Blanchette) Gelinas in 2010; and his sister, Rita Depelteau in 2017.Family members include his daughters, Cheryl LaBuda and her husband Carl of Weare, and Angela Burpee and her husband Thomas of Hooksett; his three grandchildren, Chad, Eric and Dustin; his two great-grandchildren, John and Hunter; and nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester. A memorial service will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com