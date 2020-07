Olinda (Linda) Lopes of Campton, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on July 4. Linda left behind her husband of 72 years Richard L. Lopes, daughter Linda S. Lopes and son in law Michael Rickman, son Paul R. Lopes and daughter in law Stacy S. Lopes, and granddaughter Tabitha J. Lopes all of Campton, NH. Linda will be dearly missed and never forgotten.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store