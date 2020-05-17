Olive E. Kula,98, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 13, 2020 at Bedford Hills Nursing Home. Born in Manchester on November 10, 1921 she was a life-long resident. Olive attended Manchester Central High School and married her beloved Benny on February 1, 1941.
Olive was one of ten children.
Olive led a full and generous life. Now an angel in heaven, she joins her husband Benjamin J Kula, her parents Roland and Anna Casey and her nine siblings, Roland, Dorothy, Edward, Bernetta, Evelyn, Norma, Roger, William and Francis.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great- great grandmother who brought love and joy into all their lives. Olives' younger years were spent at home with Ben and their six children. But it didn't stop there! On many occasions the Kula home was open to her many nieces and nephews. The kitchen was always open and boy, how Olive loved to bake! Her banana bread and apple pies were a family favorite. She had but one request, if anyone wanted another pie you had better be sure to return her pie plate! Olives' hobby was her love of knitting; and even though her eyesight was failing, no family member went without one of her beautifully crafted afghans. Her afghans were a special favorite among her forty four grandchildren.
Later in life, Olive would have a short employment at Jordan Marsh and would finish her career at Nissen's Bakery after 10 plus years where she would finally retire. Olive, along with Ben, loved to travel and after retirement that is just what they did. There were many trips visiting family and friends from California to Arizona to Florida and everywhere in between. A lasting memory for the entire family will be the grace and harmony that Olive and Ben demonstrated time and time again on the dance floor.
During War World II, Olive worked at Raytheon in Hooksett building rubber life rafts to support the war effort. She was a parishioner at St Hedwig Roman Catholic Church for over 50 years. Olive belonged to the St Hedwig Ladies Guild, was on the bereavement committee for several years, was an active volunteer at St Casimir School PTG and was on the Bingo Committee for 30 years. She spent many Friday's volunteering in the kitchen of St Hedwig bingo hall. Later she became an avid Bingo player. If you wanted to know where she was on a Wednesday or Friday night, it was safe to say she was playing Bingo. She loved to call everyone in the family when she won and oddly enough it was more frequent than you would think. The "Luck of the Irish" was certainly in her blood! She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the Casino's and again the luck would run through her veins!
Family members included her late husband of 78 years Benjamin J Kula of Manchester, her six children Dianne St Laurent and husband Alfred, Ronald Kula and his wife Barbara, Alan Kula and his wife Donna, Nancy Greiss her husband Rob, Patricia Dydo and her husband Stephen and Linda Tynion and her husband William.
Left to cherish her memories are her sixteen grandchildren David St Laurent, Michael St.Laurent , Donna Mackey, Jennifer Kula-Toperzer, Jonathan Kula, Tammy Brown, Heidi Hawkes, Kevin Greiss, Sara Evans, Matthew Dydo, Tyler Dydo, Lindsey Turcotte, Kristen Anderson, Lauren Anderson, Kelly Carr and Dan Tynion. Olive also had twenty-six great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
To say Olive experienced a full life is a dramatic understatement. Olive will be remembered and toasted as a family matriarch who embodied the spirit of the loving, caring and strong-willed Irish woman that she was. She leaves behind a family that is grateful and blessed for having her in their lives.
Due to pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.