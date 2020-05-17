Nana, I'll always remember how much you loved us all equally! (No matter how much I swore I was your favorite) I'll miss you yelling at me to get out of your buttons, giving me your bathrobe and then asking for it back, how you would make pies especially for me when I would come to visit, always making me eat extra finner, and most of all your advice and comments( especially when you were fond of something I did )



We will keep you alive in our hearts forever, until we meet again ❤ Lindsey

