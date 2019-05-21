Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Service 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Service Pine Grove Cemetery Calef Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Olive (Robinson) Langlois, 95, of Manchester, died May 19, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 24, 1923, she was the daughter of Harry F. and Florence E. (Stevens) Robinson. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.



Olive graduated from Straw School and Manchester High School Central, Class of 1942B. In addition, she attended the University of New Hampshire.



She was a member of the Manchester Garden Club, where she served as president from 1986 to 1988. Olive was also a member of the Manchester Women's Club, Elliot Hospital Senior Associates, and past president of the Institute of Arts and Sciences. She was past president of the Unitarian Universalist Women's Union, president of the UU church's Sunday school and she sat on many charitable boards and volunteered for her community. Olive broke down barriers when she stepped into the role of the city's first female PTO president.



Olive enjoyed gardening, art, music and spending time at the ocean with her children, grandchildren and great-children. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister and friend. She took pride in her family and loved to cook for family gatherings. She was kind and generous to all she knew and loved.



She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Alfred. E. Langlois, MD, and by a sister, June R. Craven.



Family members include three children, Stephen M. Langlois and Anne L. McQuade, both of Manchester, and Nancy L. Sutera and her husband, Vincent, of North Reading, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Amanda A. Langlois, Matthew C. Langlois and his wife, Olin, Brooks M. McQuade Jr. and his wife, Susan, Seth R. McQuade and his wife, Katherine, M. Olivia A. McQuade, Elizabeth A. Sutera, Leo V. Sutera and Samuel V. Sutera; seven great- grandchildren, Emma, Sarah, Camila, Madeline, Cooper, Brooks III and Wallace; a sister, Virginia R. Chabot of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, N.H. 03101 or VNA Hospice, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



MANCHESTER - Olive (Robinson) Langlois, 95, of Manchester, died May 19, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.Born in Manchester on Nov. 24, 1923, she was the daughter of Harry F. and Florence E. (Stevens) Robinson. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.Olive graduated from Straw School and Manchester High School Central, Class of 1942B. In addition, she attended the University of New Hampshire.She was a member of the Manchester Garden Club, where she served as president from 1986 to 1988. Olive was also a member of the Manchester Women's Club, Elliot Hospital Senior Associates, and past president of the Institute of Arts and Sciences. She was past president of the Unitarian Universalist Women's Union, president of the UU church's Sunday school and she sat on many charitable boards and volunteered for her community. Olive broke down barriers when she stepped into the role of the city's first female PTO president.Olive enjoyed gardening, art, music and spending time at the ocean with her children, grandchildren and great-children. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister and friend. She took pride in her family and loved to cook for family gatherings. She was kind and generous to all she knew and loved.She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Alfred. E. Langlois, MD, and by a sister, June R. Craven.Family members include three children, Stephen M. Langlois and Anne L. McQuade, both of Manchester, and Nancy L. Sutera and her husband, Vincent, of North Reading, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Amanda A. Langlois, Matthew C. Langlois and his wife, Olin, Brooks M. McQuade Jr. and his wife, Susan, Seth R. McQuade and his wife, Katherine, M. Olivia A. McQuade, Elizabeth A. Sutera, Leo V. Sutera and Samuel V. Sutera; seven great- grandchildren, Emma, Sarah, Camila, Madeline, Cooper, Brooks III and Wallace; a sister, Virginia R. Chabot of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, N.H. 03101 or VNA Hospice, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.