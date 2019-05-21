|
MANCHESTER - Olive (Robinson) Langlois, 95, of Manchester, died May 19, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Nov. 24, 1923, she was the daughter of Harry F. and Florence E. (Stevens) Robinson. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.
Olive graduated from Straw School and Manchester High School Central, Class of 1942B. In addition, she attended the University of New Hampshire.
She was a member of the Manchester Garden Club, where she served as president from 1986 to 1988. Olive was also a member of the Manchester Women's Club, Elliot Hospital Senior Associates, and past president of the Institute of Arts and Sciences. She was past president of the Unitarian Universalist Women's Union, president of the UU church's Sunday school and she sat on many charitable boards and volunteered for her community. Olive broke down barriers when she stepped into the role of the city's first female PTO president.
Olive enjoyed gardening, art, music and spending time at the ocean with her children, grandchildren and great-children. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister and friend. She took pride in her family and loved to cook for family gatherings. She was kind and generous to all she knew and loved.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Alfred. E. Langlois, MD, and by a sister, June R. Craven.
Family members include three children, Stephen M. Langlois and Anne L. McQuade, both of Manchester, and Nancy L. Sutera and her husband, Vincent, of North Reading, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Amanda A. Langlois, Matthew C. Langlois and his wife, Olin, Brooks M. McQuade Jr. and his wife, Susan, Seth R. McQuade and his wife, Katherine, M. Olivia A. McQuade, Elizabeth A. Sutera, Leo V. Sutera and Samuel V. Sutera; seven great- grandchildren, Emma, Sarah, Camila, Madeline, Cooper, Brooks III and Wallace; a sister, Virginia R. Chabot of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, N.H. 03101 or VNA Hospice, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2019
