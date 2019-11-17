Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Omer J."Curly" Roy, 86, of Manchester, died November 14, 2019, at his residence, after a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family.



Curly was born in Dunham, Quebec on May 4, 1933. He was educated in Canada and has been a resident of the Queen City since 1959. He was the manager of Bunny's Superette for over 50 years before retiring in 2004.



Curly had a passion for music. He played the fiddle in the Clyde Joy Show on channel 9; and also with Lonestar, Circle 9 and Rhythm Ranch, all over New England. He was a very funny man, with a great sense of humor. He was a true "MacGyver", having the ability to figure out, and to fix anything. Curly was very caring and his family was what was most important to him. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.



Family includes his beloved wife of 57 years, Doris B. (Davis) Roy of Manchester; three children, Wade A. Roy and wife Tami of Litchfield, Shane M. Roy and wife Erica of Manchester, and Melissa M. Vitagliano and husband Bruce of Manchester; two granddaughters, Amanda K. Roy of Litchfield, and Caitlin M. Roy of Berlin; one sister, Connie Snell and husband John of Kingston, Ontario; three brothers, Roland King of Sherbrook, Quebec, and James and Joseph Smith of Sutton, Quebec; many nieces and nephews; and his five grand fur babies, Sunny, Lola, Ruby, Gerty, and Daisy.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 4 to 7 pm on Monday, November 18th at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, November 19th, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 2 Wall St., Ste. 104, Manchester, NH 03101.







