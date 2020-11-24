Oneil J. Croteau, 93, of Gorham, ME, and formerly of Dummer, NH, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Gorham House in Gorham, ME. He was born in Berlin, NH on December 27, 1926 the youngest of 19 children of Elzear and Emiliene (Gosselin) Croteau, and the husband of Eloise Croteau.
At 17 years old he joined the Merchant Marines and served as a Radioman during World War II. He owned and operated Croteau Dairy, and later founded an insurance company, Croteau Agency, Inc. He was also one of the founders of the Milan & Dummer Ambulance. Oneil was a town selectman in Dummer for many years, and worked on Jimmy Carter's presidential campaign. He was passionate about local politics and was active in projects such as the completion of the Pontook Dam. Above all, his faith was most important to him, and he was very proud of the work he did at the Word of God Christian Church.
Family includes his son David Croteau and his wife Lucy of Milan, NH; daughters Lorraine Gallagher and husband Dennis "Red" of Standish, ME and Colleen Tewksbury of Hebron, NH; grandchildren Amanda Croteau, Sarah Croteau, Maliaka Cote, Liesl Turner and husband Stephen, SSGT Matthias Bleicken and wife Rachel, Mary Beth Letourneau and husband Michael and Ryan Tewksbury and wife Megan; great-grandchildren Tyler Cote, Ella Cote, Kipp Bleicken, McGavin Turner, Grayson Turner, Isaiah Knowlton, Liam Letourneau, Mila Letourneau, Addison Tewksbury, Nolan Tewksbury, Emma Tewksbury, Rowan Bleicken, and Adeline Bleicken. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Eloise Croteau, and a son-in-law Steven Tewksbury.
A private burial will be held at the Gates Cemetery in Dummer, NH. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, NH. For online condolences, please visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net
.