Service Information J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603)-436-1702

Orena Jean Sturm of Dover, N.H., passed away with her loving family at her side on March 23, 2020, at the age of 67.



Orena was born on Sept. 9, 1952, at Fort Ord Army Base, Monterey Bay, Calif. She was the fifth of six children and third daughter of Darlynne V. (Ford) and Robert W. Bishop. She was raised throughout the United States as a member of a Navy family, finally settling in Portsmouth, N.H., where she graduated high school in 1970.



While in high school she met Frank W. Sturm, with whom she worked at Mars Bargain Land. After enlisting a few friends to stage an "emergency" ride home from Frank, she informed him that she intended to marry him some day. She did, on June 6, 1971. Their love and devotion to each other was apparent to everyone who met them.



Orena and Frank settled in North Hampton, N.H., where they raised their two children, Heidi and Jonathan. Orena worked for Liberty Mutual for 34 years, working her way up from an entry-level position, to Software Engineer and Manager. While working full-time and raising her children, she also completed her undergraduate degree at New Hampshire College (Southern NH University) and received her MBA from The University of New Hampshire. When her children were grown, she and her husband moved to Northwood, N.H., where they raised bees and sugared the maple trees on their land, and she tended to her flourishing gardens.



Orena loved spending time with her grandchildren, her church family, working in her garden, reading, sewing, and everything Disney or Harry Potter. She faced everything in life with confidence, determination, and grace, including her final illness. She will forever be remembered for her lovely smile, her laughter, and her inner light that so gently shone on those around her. That light, which will forever shine, is a gift she leaves her family. They are blessed.



Orena is survived by her husband; her children Heidi (Ben) Yapp and Jonathan (Leah) Sturm; beloved grandchildren William and Georgianna Sturm; sisters Zena (Gordon) Freeman and Rena (Butch) Baker; brothers Robert (Carol) Bishop and Gerry (Kathy) Bishop; sisters-in-law Sylvia Sturm and Michelle (Allan) Bishop; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Allan Bishop.



SERVICES: Services will be planned for a later date.



Many thanks go out to the wonderful caregivers at Langdon Place of Dover and Wentworth Hospice who saw to Orena and her family's every need with dignity, patience and respect during Orena's final months.

