RAYMOND - Orris W. "Wes" Larrabee, 83, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the Colonial Poplin Nursing Home, Fremont, after a period of declining health.
Born on Sept. 13, 1936, in Charlestown, Mass., he was the son of the late Orris Boardman Larrabee and Jean M. (Morrill) Larrabee. Raised in Boston, Mass., he was the only son of four children in his family.
On June 3, 1956, he married the love of his life, Margaret Helen Glavin. From that point on, to everyone, they became Wes and Marg. They were longtime active residents in Raymond, raising their four children. Wes served the town as both a full-time and part-time police officer, receiving his training at the academy at Pease.
He owned and operated Raymond Building Supply for a time. Wes also worked for the Raymond Tannery, the town of Hooksett in maintenance, as machinist for P.K. Lindsay Co., Inc. in Deerfield, and Felton Brush in Manchester.
Wes was active with the Raymond Youth Athletic Association for years. He will be remembered for his outgoing social personality. He and Marg enjoyed times with their family and friends, especially the nights spent at Happy Feet Square Dance and going ten-pin bowling.
He was predeceased by his wife in 1997; his son, Wesley Larrabee in 1973; and three sisters, Myrtle Syria, Luzella Malette and Barbara Bailey.
Family members include his three children, Jean, Joan and Rusty; daughter-in-law, Pamela Larrabee; four grandchildren, Heather, Wesley, Wayne and Samantha; four great-grandchildren, Lukas, Shane, Jaxon and Adeline; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Per his wishes, services were held within 24 hours of his passing. Visitation took place Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond. The funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial was private for the family in the New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colonial Poplin Employee Appreciation Committee, 442 Main St., Fremont, N.H. 03044
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 9, 2019