Oscar G. Lavallee, 93, of Manchester passed away on October 22, 2020, at St. Teresa nursing home, after a period of declining heath.
Born in Manchester on October 29, 1926, he was the son of the late Oscar and Tharsille Lavallee. He was educated in Manchester and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Oscar served in the US Army and was a proud Korean War veteran. He was a master mechanic until his retirement from Holmes Transportation and was a proud member of the Teamster Local 633 for over 40 years.
Oscar loved to garden and was so proud to show off his beautiful flowers and vegetables. His passion for sports, especially watching the Boston Red Sox and Bruins play. More so, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved family events and watching his grandchildren playing sports. He loved his walks and socializing with his neighbors. Oscar was always smiling and always makes us laugh with his humor. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
Oscar was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Therese (Laliberte) Lavallee in 2016. They shared 62 glorious years together.
Oscar leaves behind seven children, Marcel Lavallee and wife Rhonda, Ken Lavallee and wife Michelle,, Diane Lavallee, Michele Lacz and husband Phil, Connie Beaulac and husband Ron, Collette Guevin and husband Gary, and Theresa Courchesne and husband Mark; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Calling hours with strict social distancing and mask are from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester, NH 03103. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown, Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SJCS Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
