1/
Oscar G. Lavallee
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar G. Lavallee, 93, of Manchester passed away on October 22, 2020, at St. Teresa nursing home, after a period of declining heath.

Born in Manchester on October 29, 1926, he was the son of the late Oscar and Tharsille Lavallee. He was educated in Manchester and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Oscar served in the US Army and was a proud Korean War veteran. He was a master mechanic until his retirement from Holmes Transportation and was a proud member of the Teamster Local 633 for over 40 years.

Oscar loved to garden and was so proud to show off his beautiful flowers and vegetables. His passion for sports, especially watching the Boston Red Sox and Bruins play. More so, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved family events and watching his grandchildren playing sports. He loved his walks and socializing with his neighbors. Oscar was always smiling and always makes us laugh with his humor. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.

Oscar was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Therese (Laliberte) Lavallee in 2016. They shared 62 glorious years together.

Oscar leaves behind seven children, Marcel Lavallee and wife Rhonda, Ken Lavallee and wife Michelle,, Diane Lavallee, Michele Lacz and husband Phil, Connie Beaulac and husband Ron, Collette Guevin and husband Gary, and Theresa Courchesne and husband Mark; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Calling hours with strict social distancing and mask are from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester, NH 03103. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown, Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SJCS Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved