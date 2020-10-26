Oscar G. Lavallee, 93, of Manchester passed away on October 22, 2020.
SERVICES: Calling hours with strict social distancing and mask are from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester, NH 03103. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown, Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SJCS Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
