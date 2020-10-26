1/1
Oscar G. Lavallee
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Oscar G. Lavallee, 93, of Manchester passed away on October 22, 2020.

SERVICES: Calling hours with strict social distancing and mask are from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester, NH 03103. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown, Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SJCS Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 25, 2020
Oscar and his wife Therese were friends of my parents many years ago, yet when you would see them years later and tell them who you were they always had a smile and a story of when we would go to their house. They would ask about our family and wanted to know about our little families. We would reminisce about one time or another. They always had a smile on their faces and always happy. Never a mean word for anyone or anything. They were wonderful people and a joy to have known them.
Suzanne A. Forest
Family Friend
October 25, 2020
To all my cousins, so sorry for your loss! Your dad lived a long and wonderful life, No matter what age...it is never easy losing a parent. He was a wonderful Son, husband, father, brother,uncle and friend. He had a wonderful sense of humor second to none.
May all the wonderful memories through the years bring you comfort and may you find peace in God’s loving arms! ✝ Love, Diane and Ron
Diane Demers
Family
