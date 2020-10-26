Oscar and his wife Therese were friends of my parents many years ago, yet when you would see them years later and tell them who you were they always had a smile and a story of when we would go to their house. They would ask about our family and wanted to know about our little families. We would reminisce about one time or another. They always had a smile on their faces and always happy. Never a mean word for anyone or anything. They were wonderful people and a joy to have known them.

Suzanne A. Forest

Family Friend