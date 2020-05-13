Paige L. Harris
1961 - 2020
Paige Harris, 59 of Manchester NH, died Sunday, May 10th 2020 at her home.

Paige was born in Waterville ME, on April 8th 1961, the daughter of the late George & Marianne Gettemuller. Paige was raised in Springfield PA and graduated from Springfield High School in 1979. She earned her degree in Sociology from the University of Rhode Island and later in life attended the University of New England to be certified as a CRNA.

Paige had a passion for helping others and dedicated her life to making the world a better and happier place. She had many interests including yoga, meditation, living a healthy lifestyle and was most centered and peaceful when she was surrounded by loved ones. She enjoyed traveling, spending time on the lake, tending to her fish tank and gardening.

Throughout her life she has found home and friends in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, & New Hampshire.

She is survived by her husband Steve Harris, her sons Evan & Ryan Sinclair; her stepchildren, Shannon Bock, Christina Harris, Dan Harris and his wife Chrissy: and her grandchildren.

All service are private to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paige's memory to The Cancer Research Institute https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/2760241. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear...Please know that we are sending our love and thoughts to all of you at this difficult time.
Wishing you peace,
Michael and Steve
Michael McAdam
May 13, 2020
My condolences to Steve and family.
It's been a long time and now
Paige is at peace.
Sharon Harding Reed
Friend
May 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Steve and all of Paige's family. Paige fought a brave and uphill battle with her disease all the way to the very end. Her courage and passion for life never seemed to waiver. We here at 300 River Road will miss seeing Paige. May she rest in peace now that her suffering is over.
Ron DeCola
Neighbor
