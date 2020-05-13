We are so sorry to hear...Please know that we are sending our love and thoughts to all of you at this difficult time.
Wishing you peace,
Michael and Steve
Paige Harris, 59 of Manchester NH, died Sunday, May 10th 2020 at her home.
Paige was born in Waterville ME, on April 8th 1961, the daughter of the late George & Marianne Gettemuller. Paige was raised in Springfield PA and graduated from Springfield High School in 1979. She earned her degree in Sociology from the University of Rhode Island and later in life attended the University of New England to be certified as a CRNA.
Paige had a passion for helping others and dedicated her life to making the world a better and happier place. She had many interests including yoga, meditation, living a healthy lifestyle and was most centered and peaceful when she was surrounded by loved ones. She enjoyed traveling, spending time on the lake, tending to her fish tank and gardening.
Throughout her life she has found home and friends in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, & New Hampshire.
She is survived by her husband Steve Harris, her sons Evan & Ryan Sinclair; her stepchildren, Shannon Bock, Christina Harris, Dan Harris and his wife Chrissy: and her grandchildren.
All service are private to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paige's memory to The Cancer Research Institute https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/2760241. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Paige was born in Waterville ME, on April 8th 1961, the daughter of the late George & Marianne Gettemuller. Paige was raised in Springfield PA and graduated from Springfield High School in 1979. She earned her degree in Sociology from the University of Rhode Island and later in life attended the University of New England to be certified as a CRNA.
Paige had a passion for helping others and dedicated her life to making the world a better and happier place. She had many interests including yoga, meditation, living a healthy lifestyle and was most centered and peaceful when she was surrounded by loved ones. She enjoyed traveling, spending time on the lake, tending to her fish tank and gardening.
Throughout her life she has found home and friends in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, & New Hampshire.
She is survived by her husband Steve Harris, her sons Evan & Ryan Sinclair; her stepchildren, Shannon Bock, Christina Harris, Dan Harris and his wife Chrissy: and her grandchildren.
All service are private to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paige's memory to The Cancer Research Institute https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/2760241. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2020.