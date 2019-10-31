DEERFIELD - Pamela Ann Gattuso, 66, of Deerfield, died October 25, 2019, in Boston's Brigham & Women's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born September 1, 1953, in Hereford, England, she was the daughter of the late Leslie C. and Sybil M. (Lewis) Pritchard. She was a graduate of Ross Grammar School and earned her business degree from Hereford College, both in the United Kingdom. She then worked as a legal secretary for many years and as a real estate agent with Century 21.
Pamela radiated sheer positivity and had a special aura about her. She truly was a shining light. She enjoyed all outdoor adventures: bicycling, kayaking, camping, whitewater rafting and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed traveling here in the United States and Europe. Pamela had a passion for living life to the fullest. Her home was very special to her and she enjoyed making it a warm and welcoming place for family and friends. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend.
Family includes her beloved husband of 47 years, David A. Gattuso of Deerfield; her twin brother, Roger Pritchard and wife Patricia of England; and several nieces and nephews and especially her adopted family here in the states, the Stilson Family. She was predeceased by both parents; and one brother, Kevin Pritchard.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pamela's memory may be made to: , NH Chapter, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 31, 2019