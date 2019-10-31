Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEERFIELD - Pamela Ann Gattuso, 66, of Deerfield, died October 25, 2019, in Boston's Brigham & Women's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born September 1, 1953, in Hereford, England, she was the daughter of the late Leslie C. and Sybil M. (Lewis) Pritchard. She was a graduate of Ross Grammar School and earned her business degree from Hereford College, both in the United Kingdom. She then worked as a legal secretary for many years and as a real estate agent with Century 21.



Pamela radiated sheer positivity and had a special aura about her. She truly was a shining light. She enjoyed all outdoor adventures: bicycling, kayaking, camping, whitewater rafting and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed traveling here in the United States and Europe. Pamela had a passion for living life to the fullest. Her home was very special to her and she enjoyed making it a warm and welcoming place for family and friends. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend.



Family includes her beloved husband of 47 years, David A. Gattuso of Deerfield; her twin brother, Roger Pritchard and wife Patricia of England; and several nieces and nephews and especially her adopted family here in the states, the Stilson Family. She was predeceased by both parents; and one brother, Kevin Pritchard.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Pamela's memory may be made to: , NH Chapter, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to







DEERFIELD - Pamela Ann Gattuso, 66, of Deerfield, died October 25, 2019, in Boston's Brigham & Women's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.Born September 1, 1953, in Hereford, England, she was the daughter of the late Leslie C. and Sybil M. (Lewis) Pritchard. She was a graduate of Ross Grammar School and earned her business degree from Hereford College, both in the United Kingdom. She then worked as a legal secretary for many years and as a real estate agent with Century 21.Pamela radiated sheer positivity and had a special aura about her. She truly was a shining light. She enjoyed all outdoor adventures: bicycling, kayaking, camping, whitewater rafting and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed traveling here in the United States and Europe. Pamela had a passion for living life to the fullest. Her home was very special to her and she enjoyed making it a warm and welcoming place for family and friends. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend.Family includes her beloved husband of 47 years, David A. Gattuso of Deerfield; her twin brother, Roger Pritchard and wife Patricia of England; and several nieces and nephews and especially her adopted family here in the states, the Stilson Family. She was predeceased by both parents; and one brother, Kevin Pritchard.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, donations in Pamela's memory may be made to: , NH Chapter, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.