Pamela Baird (Ackerman) Robertson, 75, of Amherst died at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack on February 19, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1944 in New York City, New York to the late David D. Ackerman II and Dorothy (Eckert) Ackerman.
She was the wife of Roland B. Robertson Jr. for more than 40 years. They were married on August 20, 1977.
Pamela attended Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, New Jersey where she received her high school diploma. Following high school, Pamela went on to attend William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri where she received an associate's degree. Pamela then went on to work as a sales person for new England Telephone for numerous years. After that, she went on to run her own telemarketing resource business for about 15 years.
In her free time Pamela loved to travel. Her favorite travel destination being the Kiawah Islands in South Carolina. Although Pamela loved to travel, there is nothing she loved more than spending time with friends and family.
Pamela was predeceased by her brother David D. Ackerman III.
Survivors include Pamela's Husband Roland B. Robertson Jr. of Amherst, two sons, Alexander C. Robertson of Brooklyn, NY and Andrew K. Robertson of Durango, Colorado, and 3 grandchildren.
SERVICES: Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Pamela's loving memory may do so to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Union Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020