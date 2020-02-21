Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Baird (Ackerman) Robertson. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Send Flowers Obituary





She was the wife of Roland B. Robertson Jr. for more than 40 years. They were married on August 20, 1977.



Pamela attended Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, New Jersey where she received her high school diploma. Following high school, Pamela went on to attend William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri where she received an associate's degree. Pamela then went on to work as a sales person for new England Telephone for numerous years. After that, she went on to run her own telemarketing resource business for about 15 years.



In her free time Pamela loved to travel. Her favorite travel destination being the Kiawah Islands in South Carolina. Although Pamela loved to travel, there is nothing she loved more than spending time with friends and family.



Pamela was predeceased by her brother David D. Ackerman III.



Survivors include Pamela's Husband Roland B. Robertson Jr. of Amherst, two sons, Alexander C. Robertson of Brooklyn, NY and Andrew K. Robertson of Durango, Colorado, and 3 grandchildren.



SERVICES: Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Pamela's loving memory may do so to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".



Pamela Baird (Ackerman) Robertson, 75, of Amherst died at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack on February 19, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1944 in New York City, New York to the late David D. Ackerman II and Dorothy (Eckert) Ackerman.She was the wife of Roland B. Robertson Jr. for more than 40 years. They were married on August 20, 1977.Pamela attended Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, New Jersey where she received her high school diploma. Following high school, Pamela went on to attend William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri where she received an associate's degree. Pamela then went on to work as a sales person for new England Telephone for numerous years. After that, she went on to run her own telemarketing resource business for about 15 years.In her free time Pamela loved to travel. Her favorite travel destination being the Kiawah Islands in South Carolina. Although Pamela loved to travel, there is nothing she loved more than spending time with friends and family.Pamela was predeceased by her brother David D. Ackerman III.Survivors include Pamela's Husband Roland B. Robertson Jr. of Amherst, two sons, Alexander C. Robertson of Brooklyn, NY and Andrew K. Robertson of Durango, Colorado, and 3 grandchildren.SERVICES: Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Pamela's loving memory may do so to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER". Published in Union Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.