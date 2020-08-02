1/1
Pamela Beth Foss "Pam" Greer
Pamela "Pam" Beth Foss Greer passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 and will be buried at Southside Cemetery in Nottingham, New Hampshire on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM alongside her parents, Edward Oscar Foss and Doris Edith Foss. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no ceremony or proceedings will be held. She is survived by her sister, Jane Carol Foss; the father of her children, James Willard Greer; her two children, Andrew Whittaker Greer and Sarah Elizabeth Greer; and her beloved cat, Junebug. The family requests any gifts to be made out to either the Jimmy Fund in Boston, Massachusetts or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Burial
01:00 PM
Southside Cemetery
