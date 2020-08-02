Pamela "Pam" Beth Foss Greer passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 and will be buried at Southside Cemetery in Nottingham, New Hampshire on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM alongside her parents, Edward Oscar Foss and Doris Edith Foss. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no ceremony or proceedings will be held. She is survived by her sister, Jane Carol Foss; the father of her children, James Willard Greer; her two children, Andrew Whittaker Greer and Sarah Elizabeth Greer; and her beloved cat, Junebug. The family requests any gifts to be made out to either the Jimmy Fund in Boston, Massachusetts or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia.



