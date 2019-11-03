Greer, "Pam" Beth Foss, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019, at age 67, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Exeter, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Doris Geraldine Gedney and Edward Oscar Foss. She is survived by her sister, Jane Carol; her two children, Andrew Whittaker and Sarah Elizabeth; the father of her children, James Willard; and most importantly, her beloved cat, Junebug (or Snippet when he was being mischievous). Pam was an exemplar of how we all should strive to live - considerate of others first, dedicated to her faith and to good works and above all, a wonderful mother and sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond, Va. The service will be conducted by Father Michael Renninger, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond, Va., or the Jimmy Fund through the Red Sox Foundation.

