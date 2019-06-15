Pamela J. Bouchard, 59, of Manchester, passed away after a brief but courage battle with cancer on June 9, 2019 at her home in Manchester. She was born on April 1, 1960 in Manchester to the late Lucien and Winnifred (Hamm) Raymond.
She worked as a nurse for over 30 years. She was selfless, gave her all to help patients get better, and send them home. Her body was small, but her heart was bigger! In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, bike riding, gardening, and camping.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years Steve Bouchard; her son Ian Bouchard; her brother Arnold Raymond and his wife Debbie; her sister Susie Michaud and her husband John; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday June 18th from 9:30 am to 12 pm at Phanuef Funeral Homes and Crematorium located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. A funeral service in the funeral home will begin promptly at 12 pm. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Hwy. Boscawen, NH.
Published in Union Leader on June 15, 2019