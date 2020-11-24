Pamela J (Heath) Loshbaugh passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Pamela was born in Manchester NH to William R and Florence L Heath on February 14, 1966. She attended Manchester Memorial High School and graduated in 1984. She went on to earn a degree as a pharmacy technician and worked in the medical field for a number of years. She was known for her big heart and enjoyed spending time with her husband, family and friends.



Pamela is survived by her husband of 27 years Ross Loshbaugh of Thousand Oaks, CA; mother Florence Heath of Manchester, NH; brother William Heath of Manchester, NH; sisters Lisa (Heath) McCullough and husband Conor of Canoga Park, CA; Judith (Heath) Labore and husband Andre of Washington, NH; Wendy Heath of Ashland, NH; Linda (Heath) Brissette and husband Sean of Hubbardston; MA and Laura (Heath) Calimeri and husband James of Pembroke, NH. She is predeceased by her father William Heath.



Memorial Service will be held at Sycamore Cove Beach at Point Mugu State Park on Thursday November 12th at 11am. Memorial donations may be made in Pamela's name to City of Hope Cancer Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.



