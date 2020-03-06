Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela J. "Pam" (Gagnon) Stilkey. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 (603)-679-5391 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela "Pam" J. Stilkey, 64, passed away on March 2, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA. She was born June 10, 1955 in Exeter, NH, daughter of the late Dolor Louis Gagnon and Bernice (Jackson) Poliquin.



Pam grew up and lived the majority of her life in Epping, NH. She was one of five children in her family. Pam spent 40+ years in food service. She was a longtime waitress and cook at her mother's well-known restaurant "Bea's Place" in downtown Epping for 20 years. She and her sister, Cheryl later opened their own restaurant called Pam and Cheryl's which served family style food just as her mother's restaurant once had. After that, Pam stayed in the same location and ran Pam's Restaurant for another 10 years. Many family members and friends held employment through Bea, Pam and Cheryl for decades. A few years ago, Pam retired and enjoyed relaxing for the first time in her life after working 7 days a week through her career.



She was predeceased by her sister, Cheryl Hurteau.



Pam is survived by her son, John Gagnon, daughter, Julie Freeman, 2 grandsons, John Gagnon Jr. and his wife, Arean Gagnon and Ben Gagnon, 1 great grandson, Hayden Gagnon, a sister, Diane Edwards and her children Amy, Jeff, Robert, brother, Kenny Almon and his children Ashleigh, Adam, Kaleigh, brother, Ricky Gagnon and his son Garrett, and (Cheryl's son), Nathan.



At Pam's request, there will be no formal funeral services.



For more information, please visit

Pamela "Pam" J. Stilkey, 64, passed away on March 2, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA. She was born June 10, 1955 in Exeter, NH, daughter of the late Dolor Louis Gagnon and Bernice (Jackson) Poliquin.Pam grew up and lived the majority of her life in Epping, NH. She was one of five children in her family. Pam spent 40+ years in food service. She was a longtime waitress and cook at her mother's well-known restaurant "Bea's Place" in downtown Epping for 20 years. She and her sister, Cheryl later opened their own restaurant called Pam and Cheryl's which served family style food just as her mother's restaurant once had. After that, Pam stayed in the same location and ran Pam's Restaurant for another 10 years. Many family members and friends held employment through Bea, Pam and Cheryl for decades. A few years ago, Pam retired and enjoyed relaxing for the first time in her life after working 7 days a week through her career.She was predeceased by her sister, Cheryl Hurteau.Pam is survived by her son, John Gagnon, daughter, Julie Freeman, 2 grandsons, John Gagnon Jr. and his wife, Arean Gagnon and Ben Gagnon, 1 great grandson, Hayden Gagnon, a sister, Diane Edwards and her children Amy, Jeff, Robert, brother, Kenny Almon and his children Ashleigh, Adam, Kaleigh, brother, Ricky Gagnon and his son Garrett, and (Cheryl's son), Nathan.At Pam's request, there will be no formal funeral services.For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhoe.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close