Pamela "Pam" J. Stilkey, 64, passed away on March 2, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA. She was born June 10, 1955 in Exeter, NH, daughter of the late Dolor Louis Gagnon and Bernice (Jackson) Poliquin.
Pam grew up and lived the majority of her life in Epping, NH. She was one of five children in her family. Pam spent 40+ years in food service. She was a longtime waitress and cook at her mother's well-known restaurant "Bea's Place" in downtown Epping for 20 years. She and her sister, Cheryl later opened their own restaurant called Pam and Cheryl's which served family style food just as her mother's restaurant once had. After that, Pam stayed in the same location and ran Pam's Restaurant for another 10 years. Many family members and friends held employment through Bea, Pam and Cheryl for decades. A few years ago, Pam retired and enjoyed relaxing for the first time in her life after working 7 days a week through her career.
She was predeceased by her sister, Cheryl Hurteau.
Pam is survived by her son, John Gagnon, daughter, Julie Freeman, 2 grandsons, John Gagnon Jr. and his wife, Arean Gagnon and Ben Gagnon, 1 great grandson, Hayden Gagnon, a sister, Diane Edwards and her children Amy, Jeff, Robert, brother, Kenny Almon and his children Ashleigh, Adam, Kaleigh, brother, Ricky Gagnon and his son Garrett, and (Cheryl's son), Nathan.
At Pam's request, there will be no formal funeral services.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2020