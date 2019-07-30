|
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
|
Burial
Following Services
View Map
Patricia A. (Dyer) Cashin, 86, of Manchester, NH died July 29, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on July 8, 1933, she was the daughter of James M. and Anna (Mahoney) Dyer. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Patricia graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1951.
She was a medical transcriptionist with Sacred Heart Hospital, Notre Dame Hospital, and Catholic Medical Center Network.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Patricia was a patient and devoted wife, a remarkable mother, and cherished grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.
She was predeceased by her husband of forty-seven years, James J. Cashin, Sr. He died December 22, 2001. She was also predeceased by two grandchildren, Maura and Patrick Laughlin as well as her brother, Rt. Rev. Mark Dyer.
Family members include a son, James J. Cashin, Jr. and his wife, Aline, of Naples, FL; three daughters, Kathleen Laughlin Henderson of Bedford, Maureen Zabierek, and her husband, Frank, of Milford, NH, and Eileen Long and her husband, William, of Manchester; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 9 to 10 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The funeral will be held Thursday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, Elm Street, Manchester.
Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|