Patricia A. Cashin (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Pat its certainly gonna be different not having you around..."
    - William Long
  • "Deepest sympathies to the family. Your Mom was always very..."
    - pat kenney
  • "Roger and I are very sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom...."
    - Roger & Lynne Grandmaison
  • "Deepest sympathies to the family. Your Mom was always very..."
    - Pat Me. Ey
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Elm Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Saint Joseph Cemetery
Bedford, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia A. (Dyer) Cashin, 86, of Manchester, NH died July 29, 2019, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on July 8, 1933, she was the daughter of James M. and Anna (Mahoney) Dyer. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Patricia graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1951.

She was a medical transcriptionist with Sacred Heart Hospital, Notre Dame Hospital, and Catholic Medical Center Network.

Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Patricia was a patient and devoted wife, a remarkable mother, and cherished grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.

She was predeceased by her husband of forty-seven years, James J. Cashin, Sr. He died December 22, 2001. She was also predeceased by two grandchildren, Maura and Patrick Laughlin as well as her brother, Rt. Rev. Mark Dyer.

Family members include a son, James J. Cashin, Jr. and his wife, Aline, of Naples, FL; three daughters, Kathleen Laughlin Henderson of Bedford, Maureen Zabierek, and her husband, Frank, of Milford, NH, and Eileen Long and her husband, William, of Manchester; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 9 to 10 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The funeral will be held Thursday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, Elm Street, Manchester.

Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.