BEDFORD - Patricia A. (Fenton) Cloutier, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Bedford, died peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.



Born in Holyoke, Mass., on March 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Florence Fenton.



She graduated from Holyoke High School. She married her high school sweetheart, James E. Cloutier, on June 3, 1961. They were happily married for 45 years before Jimmy's passing in 2007. Patricia lived most of her life in Bedford. She was a devoted wife, mother and school bus driver.



Patricia loved spending time hiking and was a member of the AMC Four Thousand Footer Club. She was always looking for an adventure. When she wasn't hiking she could be found camping, gardening, bowling, golfing, playing games and vacationing on St. Maarten.



Family members include her children, Brian Cloutier of North Anson, Maine, Michael Cloutier of Bedford, Christopher Cloutier of Bedford, Cara Collins of Cumberland, Maine, and Jonathan Cloutier of Kittery, Maine; her grandchildren, Kim Cloutier of Bedford, Jenn Cloutier of Henniker, Tara Cloutier of Bedford, Alyssa Cloutier of Hampton, Jessica Cloutier of Bedford, Araceli Cloutier of Bedford, and Zoe Collins of Cumberland, Maine; three great-grandchildren; her brother, William Fenton of Tucson, Ariz.; her sisters, Florence Arent of High Point, N.C., and Helen Clare Goddu of Brewster, Mass.; and nieces, nephews and many friends around the country and on St. Maarten.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, Maine 04074.



