Patricia A. Coraine
1944 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Coraine, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester.

Born on February 8, 1944 in Lynn, Massachusetts, she is the daughter of the late Virgilyne Nelson. On September 16, 1970, Pat married the love of her life, Gilbert Coraine.

A devoted wife and mother, Pat's family was paramount in her life. Pat was a child-care provider for many years and then worked for Catholic Charities at St. Joseph's Residence. A kind and humble woman, Pat loved gardening and she had an eye for interior decorating. She will be best remembered for her gentle heart and love of family.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Gilbert Coraine; son, Cullen Coraine and wife Leiah; one niece; several nephews; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her sister, Peggy Reppucci, and two brothers, Wayne Nelson and Kerry Nelson.

ARRANGEMENTS: Her Memorial Gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Friday, June 19 from 4:00 to 6:00P.M. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50 guests. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to a local animal shelter. To view Pat's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
