She was born in Manchester, N.H., to Walter J. Danforth and Mae Richards Danforth and lived there most of her life until her last few years, when she resided in Wells, Maine, with Shirley Polinger, her partner of 40 years.



Patricia attended The Lincoln Street Grade School and St. Joseph High School for Girls. She worked as an executive secretary for 17 years at Foster Grant in addition to other secretarial work for West High School. She was an aide at Green Acres in the Manchester Program for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.



Patricia was proceeded in death by her older sister, Shirley Danforth Dallaire, and her younger sister, Cynthia Danforth Thorgerson. Her partner, Shirley Polinger and her sister, Irene Danforth Tremblay, survive. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces and nephews who thought of her as a second mother.



SERVICES: Patricia donated her body to medical science. In her memory, contributions to the - Maine Chapter, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1246 would be appreciated.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Patricia's Book of Memories page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

