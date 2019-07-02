Patricia A. Doherty, 81, longtime resident of Derry, NH passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday June 30, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1937 in Cambridge, MA, a daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Brodrick) White. She worked for Pinkerton Academy as a food service worker in the cafeteria.
She is survived by her three sons, Michael Doherty and wife Erin of Hooksett, NH, John Doherty of Worcester, MA, David Doherty of Manchester, NH; her daughter, Joan O'Clair and husband Brian of Shirley, MA; her seven grandchildren, and her brother, Tommy White of Florida. She was predeceased by her late husband, William Doherty in 2003, and by her brother Richard White, and her sister Marilyn Tucci.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10:00am in St.Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Ave., Derry. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. To send a condolence, or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on July 2, 2019