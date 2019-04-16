PINARDVILLE - Patricia A. Lefebvre, 68, of Pinardville, passed away April 14, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester on Aug. 5, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Laurier A. and Doris R. (Leclerc) Cote.
She was a graduate of Manchester High School West and then went on to earn her cosmetology degree.
Patricia was employed as an assembler for Osram Sylvania for 20 years before retiring in 2008.
Patricia's two grandchildren meant the world to her. She enjoyed spending time with family, motorcycle rides, taking walks around her neighborhood, and visiting Florida whenever possible. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Family members include her husband of 43 years, Jacques M. Lefebvre Sr. of Pinardville; her son Jacques Lefebvre Jr. and wife Jessica; two grandchildren, Andre and Ashley Lefebvre; her brother, Michael Cote and companion Linda; her sister, Joyce Rand and husband Danny; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Suprenant and husband Jacques, and Joanne Vanegas and husband Romeo; her brother-in-law, Yves Lefebvre; and nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was predeceased by both parents and mother and father-in-law, Andre and Gervaise Lefebvre.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday at noon from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice & Health Care, 1070 Holt Ave., Unit 4, Manchester, NH 03109.
