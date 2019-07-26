Patricia Ann (Savage) Abear 83 of Ashland, passed on Saturday, July 20th.
She was born in Plymouth in 1936 and married Carleton Abear in 1956, residing in Ashland where they raised their four children. David Abear (deceased in 1989), Karen (Dennis) Day of Thornton, Susan (David) Paquette of Ashland, and Patrick (Anne) of Ashland.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 63 years Carleton, her 3 children, 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister Janet (Owen) Zwicker of Campton and sister in laws, Alberta Dowd of Maryland, Marcelle Abear of Meredith, Anne Abear of Salem, and several nieces and nephews.
For more info on services and/or memorial contributions go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 26, 2019