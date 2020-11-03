Patricia Ann (Rogers) McLaughlin 82, passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020 at the Epsom Healthcare Center following a period of declining health. Born on October 27, 1938 in Goffstown, NH she has been a lifelong resident of this community. She was the daughter of Richard and Dorothy (Jones) Rogers.
Patricia enjoyed competing in roller skating competitions as well as the Granite State Cloggers Club. Mrs. McLaughlin greatest joy in life however came from the time she spent with her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling in her motor home and watching Red Sox games.
She is survived by her daughter Lori Ann Dubreuil of Epsom sister, Carol Vare of Bedford Five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday November 5th from 10am to 12pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 12pm. Services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Parkinson's Research in her memory. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com