Patricia Ann (Savard) Pettengill
1929 - 2020
On September 23, 2020 we lost Patricia A Pettengill surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born on October 20,1929 to Audrey Brough Savard (deceased) and Leon Simoneau (deceased) in Laconia, NH. Pat spent most of her early years in Lakeport, NH and Laconia, NH and then moved to Twin Tamarack Farm in New Hampton, NH when her mother married Wilfred "Biddo" Savard. The "Farm," as they referred to it, was a business of 11 cottages for rent on Lake Pemigewasset. It was there that she and her sister Jaqueline (deceased) spent their high school years.

Pat's mom and stepdad came from very large families. It didn't matter the season - - there was always lots of family around.

Pat graduated from Laconia High School in 1947. In 1947, she met the love of her life, Milton, at a dance in "The Weirs," NH. On October 28, 1950 this gorgeous woman walked down the aisle and married her Prince Charming. They moved to Plymouth, NH to make their home.

Shortly after moving to Plymouth, they started a family: a daughter Nancy L. Pettengill Brown (Cumberland, ME) and a son Peter M. Pettengill (Campton).

Pat worked for Norman/Perry Lamp Co. as a lamp shade designer, Adams Supermarket, and as a receptionist for the law office of Batchelder & Murphy while raising their family.

She was an accomplished seamstress. She made school clothes for her daughter, Christmas crafts for family and stuffed animals for grandchildren. She was renowned for her Christmas cookies well into her 80s. Pat also loved golf. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Leesburg, FL. She was envied by her friends for her amazing golf skills. It was said she could knock in a putt from anywhere on the green.

Pat was extremely generous and known for her jams and jellies and handcrafted gifts. She was always the first to bring a casserole, pie or batch of cookies to her friends in time of need or even to welcome a new family to the neighborhood.

She loved to dance. Most any music would do, but she really enjoyed tunes from the "Big Band" era.

Both she and Milton loved to entertain. They had parties for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and "just because." Their home was always filled with family laughter and celebration.

Her grandchildren adored her. Grammy Pat, as she was called, would always have time to listen to each of them no matter their age. She was kind, compassionate, and a straight shooter. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was proud of her home, her family, and her friends.

Pat leave behind her husband, Milton, her cherished sister Cheryl A Lottero and her husband Bob (Jefferson, NH), her daughter Nancy and husband Fred, her son Peter and wife Jill, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pemi Baker Home Health Agency.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mayhew Funeral Home
204 D.W. Highway
Meredith, NH 03253-1136
(603) 279-4007
