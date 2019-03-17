Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Rainey. View Sign





She was employed as a waitress at many local restaurants. If Pat was your server, you would have been impressed with her quick wit and sense of humor. She would leave an impression on you that would make you want to frequent the establishment.



She was a wedding cake decorator and did lots of baking for different restaurants and convenience stores. She would bake cookies and whoopie pies, and could single-handedly put together a hundred (Apple, Blueberry, Blackberry) pies in a weekend to fill her orders. Pat loved arts and crafts and would sell her creations in bulk to raise extra cash every year to buy her five children Christmas gifts.



Pat never missed a good yard sale, always looking for a good deal and always looking for the challenging barter. She was a dominating Cribbage player and never shy to let you know it. She loved the slot machines at Foxwoods and never passed up a chance to play twenty cards at a time at any Bingo hall.



Pat was nicknamed "The Graminator" by her grandchildren for being a feisty, tell-it-like-it-is Ukrainian Grandmother. Pat will be fondly remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Lloyd W. Rainey, her five children, Christine Drucker and husband Leon, Susan Hallee, David Rainey and wife Dane'a, Steven Rainey and wife Pamela, Lloyd "Wes" Rainey and wife Dawn; twenty grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Karen Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Clarence "Sonny" Davis and sister, Norma Beckley.



Following cremation, memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be privately held in the spring by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

290 Mammoth Road

Londonderry , NH 03053

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019

