MANCHESTER - Patricia Ann "Pat" (Beaudoin) Teague, 74, of Manchester, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a sudden illness.



Born in Coral Gables, Fla., on May 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late George and Antoinette (Hebert) Beaudoin.



Raised in Manchester, she graduated from St. George High School in 1963. Afterward, Pat moved to Salisbury, Mass., and later to Hooksett, where she raised her children before returning to Manchester.



Pat was a server at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant for 34 years.



Pat loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She enjoyed collecting jewelry, local antiques, and paintings. Her favorite past times were spending time at the beach, playing board games and cards, watching her favorite movies and television shows as well as weekend trips to the casino. In her last days, she was able to connect with most family and friends and expressed how blessed she was to have such amazing support in her life. She will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways and always finding humor in life.



She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Teague.



Family members include her daughter, Jennifer Teague of Salt Lake City, Utah; a grandson, Jake Nell of Salt Lake City, Utah; two sisters, Carol (Beaudoin) Brisson and her husband, Paul, of Manchester, and Linda (Beaudoin) Dahlstrom of West Sacramento, Calif.; a brother, George Beaudoin and wife, Hanna, of Manchester; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and her former husband, Robert Teague of Pembroke.



SERVICES: There are no funeral services. Family and friends will gather for a private celebration.



The family would like to express thanks for the exceptional care given by the staff in the Intensive Care Unit at the Elliott Hospital.



Memorial donations may be made to the .



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, visit:



