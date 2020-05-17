Patricia Ann Turcotte
1942 - 2020
Patricia Ann Turcotte, 77, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hackett Hill Nursing Home in Manchester.

Due to CDC regulations regarding COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at Saint Hedwig's Parish at a later date.

Pat was born on December 24, 1942 in Manchester to the late Walter and Ann Lavery Rachowicz. She attended St. Joseph school for girls, class of 1960, and later graduated from Hesser College. She went on to work for The New England Telephone Company (Verizon) for over 37 years and retired in 1998.

Pat enjoyed spending time with family, friends and was a long time member of Saint Hegwig's Parish. She is survived by her two nieces, Margaret Lavoie-Davis and Trisha Lavoie and her great niece and nephew, Amanda and Zachary Davis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Saint Hedwig's Church, 147 Walnut Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Saint Hedwig's Parish
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
