WOLFEBORO - Patricia Ann Viestra, 78, of Wolfeboro, passed on Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.



Born in Carroll County on Nov. 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Marion and David Bruce.



Patricia lived most of her life in Allenstown raising her family. She and her husband were members of Post 28, The American Legion, Suncook.



She spent leisure time at her camp enjoying family and friends. Patricia enjoyed snowmobiles, fishing, boating, campfires, playing cards, arts and crafts. Reunions with family in Wolfeboro, along with vacation week at "Donna's camp" were summer highlights for her. She achieved her dream of retiring to Florida, where her and her late husband enjoyed countless days living the Sunshine State dream. Despite her love of retirement life in Florida, she frequently made visits back to New Hampshire to visit family, and she treasured events like the Deerfield Fair, and sitting on the bleachers watching "hoss pulling" as she affectionately called it.



She was predeceased by her husband, James Vierstra; and her brother, James Russell.



Family members include her sister, Sharon Dalphond; her daughter, Wendy Arguin; her son and daughter-in-law, William David and Lisa Meffert; her stepson, Todd Vierstra; four grandchildren, Andy Arguin, April Arguin, Christopher Meffert, and Sean and his wife Carolyn Meffert; her great-grandchild Wesley Meffert; two nieces; and grandnieces and grandnephews.



SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. in Lord's Funeral Home, 28 Railroad St., Wolfeboro, with Pastor Steven Kendall officiating. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Wolfeboro. Guests are welcome to join us for fellowship at the OCC in Ossipee.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



Condolences may be sent to the family at

