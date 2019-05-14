LACONIA - Patricia Ann (Hikel) Webster, 85, of Laconia, entered eternal life on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, with her family nearby.
Born April 18, 1933, in Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of Colonel Theodore R. Hikel and Alyce R. (Connelly) Hikel.
Pat was a retired educator in the Shaker Regional School District. She was involved in many community activities and also loved to crochet and play bridge.
Family members include her loving husband of 63 years, Roger B. Webster; daughters, Pamela Paquette and husband John of Gilford, Susan Morse of Alton, Elizabeth "Betsy" Webster of Laconia; sons, Mark Webster of New Bedford, Mass., and Peter Webster of York, Maine; four grandchildren, Andrew and Beth Morse, and Kristin and Robyn Sarette; a great-grandson, Byron Hibbard; a brother, Theodore R. Hikel Jr.; a sister, Dr. Mary Lyn Hikel of Washington; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. from St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. A celebration of life will follow the mass in the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship, P.O. Box 7312, Gilford, N.H. 03247, for the Gilmanton American Auxiliary Stockwell Award or the Lois and Charles Plimpton Scholarship Fund.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 14, 2019