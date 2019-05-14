Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WELLS, Maine - Patricia B. Faucher, 80, of Wells, Maine, died May 10, 2019, in Portsmouth Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a sudden illness.



Born in Manchester on Feb. 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Emmanuel and Frances (Weld) Brady. She resided in Manchester most of her life before moving to Wells. Pat summered in Naples, Maine, for several years.



She graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1956, and attended Westbrook Junior College.



Pat was the bookkeeper at the family business, Standard Pattern Company. Afterward, she was employed at Container Industries.



Devoted to her faith, she was a member of Brookside Congregational Church, where she was active with the Women's Union.



Pat volunteered at York Hospital and was a member of York Hospital Auxiliary.



She delighted in being a deeply loving and tender wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Pat had a heart that knew no boundaries. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.



She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Alfred L. Faucher. He died Aug. 28, 2001.



Family members include two sons, Kevin B. Faucher and his wife, Deborah, of Brewer, Maine, and Kenneth P. Faucher and his wife, Monique, of Manchester; a daughter, Vicki F. Goulet and her husband, Michael, of Hampton; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was fond of her dog, Cindy.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



A memorial service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



For more information visit:







