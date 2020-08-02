Patricia Ann Gaynor Bergeron, passed away in a hospice facility in Beaufort, S.C., during the early morning hours of July 9, 2020, after fighting a 16-year battle with scleroderma.
She was born on March 4, 1950, in Manchester, N.H., to Dorothy Ann Norberg Gaynor and Joseph Patrick Gaynor.
Patti spent her early years in Manchester, where she attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and Immaculata High School, Class of 1968.
After high school, she attended Plymouth State University, where she met her husband Doug.
They married on June 5, 1971, and started a family, having two daughters, Jennifer and Megan.
During the first few years of their marriage, Patti and Doug built their first home in Windham, N.H. They then settled in Stowe, VT., where they owned and operated a country store.
While living in Vermont, Patti and the girls spent many summers in Lake Placid, N.Y., where Jennifer trained as a figure skater, and Megan played tennis.
Figure skating would eventually relocate them to Colorado Springs, CO, where she lived for 31 years. While in Colorado Springs, Patti worked with Doug building their successful insurance business, unless her first job as a loving mother took her away.
Patti enjoyed hiking and biking the beautiful mountains of Colorado, as well as downhill skiing in Snowmass. When she was not enjoying the mountains, she loved playing with her West Highland Terriers, Reagan, Lincoln and Madison, whom she loved dearly.
Patti was an avid traveler, visiting several European countries; Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland and France as well as New Zealand, Australia, Bahamas, Hawaii, Belize, and Mexico. Along with her husband Doug, she also traveled the United States from the Pacific Coast Highway to the Florida Keys, visiting Yosemite, Yellowstone, The Badlands, Mount Rushmore, Grand Canyon and Crazy Horse, just to mention a few.
Patti loved photography, and during her travels did some crazy things to get the right picture, like chasing Buffalo and Elk, swimming with dolphins and exploring the deep oceans off the coast of Maui by submarine.
Patti turned heads in her formal gowns while attending the opera, business functions and charitable events. She also looked amazing while riding horseback through the mountains of Colorado, Wyoming and even across a volcano in Hawaii.
In recent years, due to Patti' s health, they retired to a lower elevation, and settled in St Helena Island, S.C.
Patti leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, Doug, and their daughters Jennifer Young of Tigard, OR and Megan Schnoor of St Helena, S.C., as well as her granddaughter Cassidy and her grandson Zachary; five sisters, Ellen Dionne of Nashua, N.H., Susan Jean of Manchester, N.H., Deborah Mijal of Goffstown, N.H., Judy Johnson of Goffstown, N.H., and Jo-Ann Gaynor of Manchester, N.H.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: A private service was held in Beaufort per Patti's wishes and a Celebration of Life will be held on a future day.
Memorial donations can be made in Patti's name to Scleroderma.org
, at Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. To make a gift by phone call 1-800-722-4673.